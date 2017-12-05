Fiji Time: 7:33 PM on Tuesday 5 December

Special fire inquiry

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, December 05, 2017

Update: 2:46PM A SPECIAL inquiry must be made into the Lautoka Hospital Fire which took place early this morning.

While she thanked the Police, National Fire Authority and the medical staff at the country's second largest hospital, Leader Opposition Ro Teimumu Kepa called for specific action to investigate the incident.

"The Opposition also acknowledges firefighters who risked their lives trying to save others' lives and preventing the fire from spreading thus avoiding a major disaster," Ro Teimumu said.

"The Minister for Health must set up an inquiry team to carry out investigations on this incident. The safety and lives of our people is paramount and is a top priority."








