Bua to share Pacific best practice

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Bua Urban Youth is the longest serving provincial youth movement in the country having completed 10 years of environmental advocacy for the province. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:29PM ACTIVISM that is built on the wisdom of the older generation and fuelled by next generation mediums and energy turn out to be far more successful.

It is a lesson that the Pacific can share to other regions, says a local provincial youth movement which will present the concept at the International Civil Society Week conference taking place in Suva this week.

Capitalising on the presence of hundreds of activists who are currently in the country for ICSW, the members of the Bua Urban Youth network (BUY) will tomorrow share what it thinks is a 'Pacific Best practice'.

BUY member, Vani Catanasiga says the network had managed to successful complete 10 years of environment protection because of its intergenerational approach.

"This is an aspect of activism that not many CSOs in the region and around the world is able to tap into," Ms Catanasiga said.

"It is the key to our survival. We have had a lot of people support us who are not at the front of the campaign. We have used this successfully in our advocacy to protect the environment."

The event, termed 'The Intergenerational dialogue on Indigenous Approaches to Environmental Stewardship' is being organised by BUY with the partnership of the Pacific Youth Council. It will be held at the USP from 2-5pm at the School of Tourism.

The Intergenerational approach, Ms Catanasiga explains is something many indigenous Pacific islanders use because it is an every day way of life used to pass on skills and historical knowledge.

At tomorrow's event, BUY has invited two regional elders, Dame Meg Taylor, the head of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat and poet Professor Konai Helu Thaman, the longest serving academic at the University of the South Pacific.