MYF youths urged to use traditional identity

+ Enlarge this image Youths at the Methodist Youth Fellowship annual camp at Subrail Park in Labasa today. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI.

Update: 1:58PM MEMBERS of the Methodist Church Youth Fellowship in the North have been urged to use their traditional identities in preserving and protecting their natural resources.

While officiating this morning at the group's annual meeting held at Subrail Park in Labasa, divisional fisheries officer north Joji Vakawaletabua told the youths to make use of their God- given identity as this is what we they known for.

"Your God- given traditional identity such as knowing what your fish is, your tree and animal and this helps you identify your links to your vanua," Mr Vakawaletabua said.

"This will automatically empower you to understand your roles as natural resource owners and you will preserve and protect it," he said.