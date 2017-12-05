Room for more climate action

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Climate Change Director, Nilesh Prakash was on a PostCP23 analysis discussion which took place earlier today at the International Civil Society Week. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 1:42PM CIVIL SOCIETY could be doing more climate action in addition to the advocacy work they are currently doing.

Organisations which have ideas on climate action should bring this to the attention of the government using existing public consultation mechanisms.

Fiji's Director Climate Change Nilesh Prakash said that when the government took stock of the number of civil society organisations doing active work asides from advocacy, there were maybe three at best.

Speaking at a post COP23 analysis which took place in Suva earlier today, Mr Prakash said there was room for improvement in the partnership between government and CSOs.

"Because they work with people on the ground, I think they have a very important role to play in getting information out there in a manner which people understand and relate to. That's a critical role," the climate change director said.

"They have an important role to play in getting the information out there, be it climate change or any other development issue."

Admitting that CSOs were already effectively conducting awareness and information dissemination activities in communities, he said non state actors had a critical role to play in translating COP23 decisions in the country.

"CSOs are very good implementers as well in terms of climate change projects, they are very active in the climate action space," Mr Prakash said.

Citing the Pacific Conference of Churches work in helping the government with its "Build Back Better" programme to provide climate resilient housing, the director climate change said there was room for more collaboration with between CSO and government.