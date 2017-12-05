Call for CSOs to end nuclear use

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Vanessa Griffen and Mere Nailatikau listen to other panelists at the Rising Seas & Nuclear Issues event in Suva this morning. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 1:33PM WE HAVE a right to not only exist but also enjoy good health, civil society organisations said this morning at an international gathering of non-government organisations which is taking place in Suva this week.

Speaking at the 'Rising Seas and Nuclear Issues' panel discussion this morning, Fijian author Vanessa Griffen said the world faced extreme risk posed by nuclear weapons.

Ms Griffen who is a campaigner for the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) said the issue was pertinent now more than ever.

Referring to the ongoing international standoff between the United States of America and North Korea, Ms Griffen said ongoing work to ratify a nuclear treaty needed more CSO support.

"Theres still more work to be done. It is genuinely a threat to our the planet, this is not an exaggeration," the campaigner who is also an academic at the University of the South Pacific said.

She said the current work on the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons was now more urgent and its goals critical.

"We are getting to the heart of the ability to eliminate and destroy ourselves. Support our states and get more states to ratify the treaty right now so it can be enforced," Ms Griffen said.

The ICAN campaigner called on international CSOs present at the week long International Civil Society Week (ICSW) to find out more about what they could do to contribute to the abolishment of nuclear weapons.