Call for CSOs to end nuclear use

Update: 1:33PM WE HAVE a right to not only exist but also enjoy good health, civil society organisations said this morning at an international gathering of non-government organisations which is taking place in Suva this week.
Speaking at the 'Rising Seas and Nuclear Issues' panel
discussion this morning, Fijian author Vanessa Griffen said the world faced
extreme risk posed by nuclear weapons.
Ms Griffen who is a campaigner for the International
Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) said the issue was pertinent now
more than ever.
Referring to the ongoing international standoff
between the United States of America and North Korea, Ms Griffen said ongoing work
to ratify a nuclear treaty needed more CSO support.
"Theres still more work to be done. It is genuinely a
threat to our the planet, this is not an exaggeration," the campaigner who is
also an academic at the University of the South Pacific said.
She said the current work on the Treaty on the
Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons was now more urgent and its goals critical.
"We are getting to the heart of the ability to
eliminate and destroy ourselves. Support our states and get more states to
ratify the treaty right now so it can be enforced," Ms Griffen said.
The ICAN campaigner called on international CSOs
present at the week long International Civil Society Week (ICSW) to find out
more about what they could do to contribute to the abolishment of nuclear weapons.