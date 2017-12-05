Fiji Time: 1:41 PM on Tuesday 5 December

Equal opportunities

Avneel Chand
Tuesday, December 05, 2017

POLICE Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho is urging the Fiji Police Force Women's Network (FPWN) to motivate other female officers to apply for postings and promotions. He made these comments when addressing the FPWN conference last week.

"When it comes to promotions, I am blinded by gender as I strongly believe we should reward our officers based on merit, so I urge you to utilise this network to encourage each other to apply for the promotions and postings that become available," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

He also acknowledged FPWN for getting female officers together, which enabled them to excel in a demanding profession.

"The way you are able to create the perfect balance in this demanding profession as a police officer and at the end of your shift immediately assume the role of a mother is commendable."

Your contributions to the operations of the institution is immense," he said.

"Your contribution, whether it is in the investigative, operations or administrative arm, is felt because you will always have a different perspective of how things are done."








