Force tours CWM Hospital

PREVENTION is better than cure.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho made these remarks after visiting the CWM Hospital in Suva last week, accompanied by the force's senior command team.

A statement released by the Fiji Police Force said the tour was part of a campaign to address wellness and health for its officers.

This came after a recent health audit revealed that a majority of police deaths last year and this year were linked to non-communicable diseases.

The situation also resulted in health officials conducting weekly presentations.

"The tour should help our senior officers see that prevention is better than cure and if we want to avoid chronic illnesses that have the ability to impact not only our lives but our families, then we must act now and make wise decisions," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

"We are in a profession that demands a lot of our time and it can be stressful and it is vital that we strike the perfect balance so that we don't succumb to NCD's and other lifestyle diseases".

He also urged members of the tour party to share their experiences with those under their command.

"If we are healthy then our outputs will be better and that is what we are trying to achieve, because in order to provide our services effectively and efficiently, we need to be physically fit also," he said.