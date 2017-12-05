Fiji Time: 1:40 PM on Tuesday 5 December

Parties to fix sinkhole in city

Avneel Chand
Tuesday, December 05, 2017

THE Fiji Roads Authority is working closely with relevant stakeholders to fix a sinkhole at the junction of Berry Rd, Pender and Marion streets in Suva.

FRA central maintenance contract manager Viliame Vatuwaliwali said the authority was liaising with the Water Authority of Fiji, the Fiji Electricity Authority and Telecom Fiji Ltd to identify underground services before works begin.

"A site meeting is scheduled for early next week with Suva City Council before FRA confirms timelines for excavation and necessary repair," Mr Vatuwaliwali said.

The sinkhole occurred after the dislocation of a culvert underneath the road structure during the heavy downpour in Suva yesterday

"For safety measure, the sinkhole was backfilled with AP40 and cones are placed around the concerned area," he said.








