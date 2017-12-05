COP23 a great success — PM

/ Front page / News

FIJI'S presidency of COP23 — the global campaign against climate change — has been a great success.

This was the statement made by Prime Minister and Minister for Sugar Voreqe Bainimarama to the International Sugar Organisation's 52nd council meeting in London last week Friday.

"In Bonn, we made significant progress in moving the Paris Agreement forward, and recorded a number of major victories for the citizens of small island developing states, and people from around the world, including many of the hard-working men and women, and their families, whose very livelihoods depend on canefarming," he said.

Mr Bainimarama said among a long list of accomplishments, COP23 saw the launch of the Ocean Pathways Partnership to protect oceans and marine resources from the growing threat of climate change and a renewed commitment to the International Partnership for Blue Carbon to protect and manage coastal blue ecosystems in the Pacific.

"We secured greater funding for critical climate adaptation work, and advanced the process of ensuring that the Adaptation Fund shall serve the Paris Agreement.

"We launched a global partnership to provide millions of climate-vulnerable people around the world with the view to provide affordable access to insurance, including crop insurance.

"And lastly, in a ground-breaking achievement of COP23, countries reached a historic agreement on agriculture."

The PM said the parties had agreed to work together over the next few years on crucial linkages between climate change and agriculture to develop and implement new strategies for adaptation and mitigation within the sector.

"This achievement, coupled with new, record levels of adaptation finance, has sent a strong message of reassurance to all farmers around the world, including our canefarmers, that the global community stands ready to do what is necessary to prepare agro-industries for the worsening effects of climate change."