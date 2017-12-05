Fiji Time: 1:40 PM on Tuesday 5 December

Musical extravaganza

Mere Naleba
Tuesday, December 05, 2017

MEMBERS of the public planning to be part of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Band's centennial celebration and tattoo on Friday at the ANZ Stadium will be in for a treat.

Organisers of the show have planned a night filled with musical extravaganza, including a light show.

This is to celebrate its 100 years of existence.

Organising committee chairman RFMF director finance and logistics Commander Lepani Vaniqi said the RFMF planned to host a one of a kind event.

Mr Vaniqi said lights played an important role in military tattoos.

"If you look at the Edinburgh Tattoo, the light show gives the performance by the bands an extra edge. And since such events are television spectaculars in Europe," he said.

"Similarly, we have roped in the assistance of light specialists. While this is a historic event, the RFMF Band is also out to achieve a musical milestone.








