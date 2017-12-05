Fiji Time: 1:40 PM on Tuesday 5 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Cane next on Fiji's list

Margaret Wise
Tuesday, December 05, 2017

FIJI is already regarded as a champion in the fight against climate change and the country was now preparing itself to be a world leader in climate resilient sugarcane farming.

This was the message from Prime Minister and Minister for Sugar Voreqe Bainimarama to the International Sugar Organisation's 52nd council meeting in London last week Friday.

"I'd like to take some time to discuss our ongoing work in Fiji to adapt our cane industry to the realities of climate change and to those of the modern sugar market," he said.

"We are laying the foundation for an industry that sets a new bar in resilience, not only to storms like Winston, but to the droughts, flooding and rising seas that threaten sugarcane farmers in Fiji and around the globe.

"The world has already looked to us as champions on climate change, the great issue of our time.

"And again, we want to emerge as a global leader, a leader in the sugar industry, as a nation that puts our canefarmers at the forefront of bold and innovative climate adaptation strategies."

Mr Bainimarama said the strategies included greater investment in farm drainage infrastructure and irrigation to better control water run-off and saltwater intrusion.

He added that as part of this commitment, the Fijian Government had formed a new Ministry of Waterways dedicated to improving water infrastructure across Fiji, which he personally oversees.

"Our adaptation strategy also includes research and development in improved cane varieties and production systems that can better withstand climate effects. And it includes continued investment in resilient farm access roads, cane replanting and fertiliser subsidies, to ease burdens on our farmers, particularly in challenging seasons."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61860.5996
JPY 55.427352.4273
GBP 0.36010.3521
EUR 0.41060.3986
NZD 0.71680.6838
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48870.4717

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Lautoka hospital departments closed till further notice
  2. Early morning blaze at Lautoka hospital
  3. Silent killer
  4. NFP: Teaching jobs in jeopardy
  5. SODELPA 'multiracial, here for everyone'
  6. External exam dates
  7. Campaign comes to an end
  8. Prophet's teachings
  9. Nadi stabbing incident suspect in custody
  10. 142 accused rapists seek legal assistance

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  3. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  4. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  5. Evia follows footstep of brother Jarryd Sunday (03 Dec)
  6. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  7. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life Sunday (03 Dec)
  8. Fiji Bati reunites Raiwalui family Monday (04 Dec)
  9. Body find identified Sunday (03 Dec)
  10. Goundar Shipping's newest addition arrives Wednesday (29 Nov)