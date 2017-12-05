Fiji Time: 1:40 PM on Tuesday 5 December

Fiji Times Logo

Regional NGOs identify critical policy areas

Solomone Rabulu
Tuesday, December 05, 2017

THE Pacific Islands Association of Non-Governmental Organisation hosted NGO representatives from across the Pacific in Suva to discuss issues of effective development co-operation last week.

PIANGO executive director Emele Duituturaga said the workshop aimed to bring together all Pacific national NGOs to discuss, identify and amplify issues concerning them at their own national level.

"With this goal, we have identified our advocacy objectives in critical policy areas in development co-operation for collective action," she said.

"PIANGO is a regional umbrella platform of national umbrella NGOs.

"We have these representatives to discuss issues that challenge them at national level, and how we can provide a common voice, taking collective action to respond to priority regional and global concerns as one region and one voice."

Ms Duituturaga said there was a need for a strong civil society and working relationship with government to have a solid national plan for sustainable development goals.

"When civil society is weakened due to tense political environment or lack of co-ordination by civic society organisations themselves, they are most likely to be left out of processes," she said.

"There is a need for more robust and visible interaction between national liaison units and in country networks. With a view to building relationships, agency and public profile, a self-organising civil society is more effective at facilitating multi-stakeholder engagements."








