'Disability friendly'

Mere Naleba
Tuesday, December 05, 2017

TWENTY-FOUR schools in Fiji are receiving special education grants to ensure that students with special needs are accorded the attention they deserve.

These were the comments of the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa at the high level intergovernmental meeting on the midpoint review of the Asian and Pacific decade of persons with disabilities, held in Beijing last Thursday.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said the education system must be engineered or re-engineered to be inclusive in nature.

"Effective policies must be driven by sound current data. To improve Fiji's data on persons with disabilities, we successfully included the four questions from Washington Questionnaire in the national census conducted this year," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said Government believed maximum involvement of families, communities, faith-based organisations and stakeholders would see the holistic progress of such initiatives achieving positive results.

She highlighted some areas in which Government included disable friendly measures into events.

"The smart preparation by the multi-sectorial working group with the Fijian Elections Office in preparation for the 2018 general election made a resounding target to make all polling stations disability friendly," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.

"In the field of inclusive sports, the Ministry of Youth through the sports commission leads the implementation with funding support of $US100,000 ($F209,485) received from the Republic of Korea."

She said the donors were adamant the funding would promote activities from which a curriculum would be formed.

"This will go a long way to ensure that we meet our commitments as we strengthen our advocacy for inclusive sports," he said








