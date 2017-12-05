Fiji Time: 1:41 PM on Tuesday 5 December

Criteria for towns

Avneel Chand
Tuesday, December 05, 2017

TOWNS must first have the necessary infrastructure in place before the boundaries can be extended, says Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar.

He made this comment when asked about the expansion of boundaries for Nasinu Town.

He says a local government committee has been going to all towns and cities to see the eligibility of expansion of boundaries.

"There are certain towns whereby they have recommended extension of town boundaries. Let me say something, we don't want to extend the town boundary just for the sake of showing people that we have extended town boundaries ," Mr Kumar said.

"The very first thing we need to understand is that the infrastructure should be in place. It is unfortunate when Nasinu was declared a town there was no infrastructure. It was just declared because somebody wanted it to be declared a town."

"Just like the approach we have done with Navua and Korovou, we would like to put in this infrastructure in place — footpath, proper road, proper lighting — and then declare that a town."








