10,000 aim to raise $500,000 for province

+ Enlarge this image Susana Sailosi (left) of Vatulele in Koro, showcasing her 'vakabati-30' mat at the Lomaiviti Day celebrations at Furnival Park in Suva. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

ABOUT 10,000 men between the ages of 18 and 60 and whose names appear in the Vola ni Kawa Bula (VKB) for the province of Lomaiviti are expected to raise about $500,000 during a week-long fundraising drive that began last Saturday.

The Lomaiviti Day presently underway at Furnival Park in Toorak, Suva, is already drawing people linked to the 12 districts under the province. Funds raised will be directed towards developments in the province.

About $37,000 has already been collected since the first day of the celebrations.

Carnival committee member Peni Tora said the festivities promised a great week of laughter, food and merrymaking.