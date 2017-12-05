Fiji Time: 1:41 PM on Tuesday 5 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

10,000 aim to raise $500,000 for province

Mere Naleba
Tuesday, December 05, 2017

ABOUT 10,000 men between the ages of 18 and 60 and whose names appear in the Vola ni Kawa Bula (VKB) for the province of Lomaiviti are expected to raise about $500,000 during a week-long fundraising drive that began last Saturday.

The Lomaiviti Day presently underway at Furnival Park in Toorak, Suva, is already drawing people linked to the 12 districts under the province. Funds raised will be directed towards developments in the province.

About $37,000 has already been collected since the first day of the celebrations.

Carnival committee member Peni Tora said the festivities promised a great week of laughter, food and merrymaking.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61860.5996
JPY 55.427352.4273
GBP 0.36010.3521
EUR 0.41060.3986
NZD 0.71680.6838
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48870.4717

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Lautoka hospital departments closed till further notice
  2. Early morning blaze at Lautoka hospital
  3. Silent killer
  4. NFP: Teaching jobs in jeopardy
  5. SODELPA 'multiracial, here for everyone'
  6. External exam dates
  7. Campaign comes to an end
  8. Prophet's teachings
  9. Nadi stabbing incident suspect in custody
  10. 142 accused rapists seek legal assistance

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  3. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  4. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  5. Evia follows footstep of brother Jarryd Sunday (03 Dec)
  6. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  7. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life Sunday (03 Dec)
  8. Fiji Bati reunites Raiwalui family Monday (04 Dec)
  9. Body find identified Sunday (03 Dec)
  10. Goundar Shipping's newest addition arrives Wednesday (29 Nov)