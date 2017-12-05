Fiji Time: 1:40 PM on Tuesday 5 December

BRIEFLY

Mere Naleba
Tuesday, December 05, 2017

Special sitting

A 41-YEAR-OLD taxidriver of Nadera, Suva, was yesterday produced in a special court sitting at the Nasinu Magistrate's Court charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs. Avinash Nambiar appeared before Magistrate Sufia Hamza and was released on bail after providing two sureties for a bail bond of $500 each. He also had to surrender all his travel documents and report to the Valelevu Police Station any day between Monday and Friday. Mr Nambiar was allegedly found to be in possession of 3.6 kilograms of marijuana on November 30 this year.

Drug charge

A 26-YEAR-OLD military officer was produced in a special court sitting at the Nasinu Magistrate's Court yesterday charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs. Maikali Masitabua was allegedly found to be in possession of 2.5grams of marijuana on November 30. He was released on bail.

Mum remanded

A MOTHER of three was remanded for three days to "cool off" for allegedly assaulting her 18-year-old daughter. Charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm, the woman appeared before Magistrate Sufia Hamza yesterday at the Nasinu Magistrate's Court. She will reappear in court tomorrow.








