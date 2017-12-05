Fiji Time: 1:41 PM on Tuesday 5 December

Forum marks disability day

Mere Naleba
Tuesday, December 05, 2017

PERSONS with disabilities in the Pacific can effectively contribute to sustainable and resilient development if provided the right opportunities.

This was the message by the Pacific Disability Forum as it celebrated International Day of Persons with Disabilities last week.

In a statement issued yesterday, PDF said persons with disabilities could thrive in a resilient environment provided the space offered an enabling environment that encouraged them to contribute on an equal basis with others.

"PDF calls on its partners and stakeholders to include persons with disabilities and their representative organisations in all processes of development to guarantee a society that is inclusive, equitable, sustainable and resilient for all," PDF said.

"Persons with disabilities, as beneficiaries and agents for change in society, can effectively fast track the process towards inclusive and sustainable development and promote a resilient society for all."

International Day of Persons with Disabilities is observed worldwide, with this year's theme "Transformation towards sustainable and resilient society for all".








