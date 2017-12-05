Fiji Time: 1:40 PM on Tuesday 5 December

Cases with DPP

Avneel Chand
Tuesday, December 05, 2017

THERE are currently several cases of littering before the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, says Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar.

Mr Kumar said littering was a problem which persisted in the country and Government was working with stakeholders to address the issue.

He acknowledged the efforts of individuals, corporate companies and groups who had helped by hosting various activities.

"I would like to urge these individuals and corporates to don't just come once and then go back, there has to be a continuous program for all these corporate companies and NGOs — not just because Fiji is taking part in something and then people come and show their support," Mr Kumar said.

"That should not be the case. There has to be a continuous effort by every individual and companies to see our environment is clean and tidy."

He said in the past there was a lot of blame game on who should be responsible to address the issue.

"We all need to put all this to rest and let's clean our environment."

Meanwhile, advertisements have been placed seeking contractors for collection of rubbish from settlements and villages.

"What we have proposed is to provide big bins and we have identified areas to place these bins for their rubbish disposal."








