Villagers learn about rights

Mere Naleba
Tuesday, December 05, 2017

FIJIANS from villages on Ovalau participated in a workshop focused on creating awareness on human rights and access to justice.

The workshop had 55 participants which included village elders, youth group members and children. It was organised by the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission.

The participants were also part of celebrations held in Levuka Town to mark the event, which is a buildup to the World Human Rights Day 2017.

The workshop is a series of events being held in other locations around the country.

World Human Rights Day began last Saturday and ends on Friday.

The workshop is a joint initiative by the HRADC and the community advocates for human rights including the United Nations Development Programme Pacific Office.








