WOWS receives funds from resort

+ Enlarge this image WOWS Fiji CEO Viola Lesi (right) receives the $7000 donation from Shangri La Fijian Resort general manager Francis Lee. Picture: Repeka Nasiko

WALK on Walk Strong (WOWS) Kids Fiji's fight against cancer received a huge boost when Shangri-La's Fijian Resort & Spa provided funding worth $7000 towards the charity organisation.

In a cheque presentation, WOWS Kids Fiji CEO Viola Lesi said she was grateful to the staff members and guests of the resort for their continued support.

"Tae died of cancer nine years ago and because she had to travel to New Zealand for treatment, she observed there were better facilities there and better support being given to children with cancer."

She said the late 15-year-old was inspired through her battle with cancer to help young cancer patients.

"So before she died, she made her parents promise to set up something that was going to support children with cancer in Fiji,

"We thank the Shangri-La's Fijian Resort & Spa family for organising this initiative."