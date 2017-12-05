Fiji Time: 1:40 PM on Tuesday 5 December

Sex offences rise

Repeka Nasiko
Tuesday, December 05, 2017

SOMETHING is not being done right to address the increasing number of sex crimes in the country, says Fiji Women Lawyers Association president Radhika Naidu.

While speaking at the second Sex Crimes in Fiji workshop in Lautoka yesterday, she said the statistics revealed by the Fiji Police Force and the judiciary was alarming.

"Something is not done right but what it is, we all need to figure it out," she said.

"Culture could be one, where we are not ready to talk about it.

"Family interference could be another, where a mother and father are siding together and gang up on the victim.

"These are the things that we need to talk about and the only time we can do that is when we attend workshops where we have all of our stakeholders present."

She said some stakeholders were not taking the initiative to attend these meetings.

"This is where I think we all lack the support we need to provide especially to the victims.

"This support is not only to the victims. It is to everybody involved, including our civil society groups who educate and inform our rural women about the services that is available to them.

"The reason why we chose to talk about sex crimes in Fiji are because it is very relevant to our nation at the moment.

"We had a positive turnout in Suva but the turnout in the West has been really disappointing.

"The statistics of pending rape cases in the Lautoka High Court is alarming and it is something that we need to resolve."








