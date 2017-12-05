/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss Pacific Islands pageant contestants attend a service at the International Full Gospel Church in Nadi on Sunday. Picture: Supplied/Niyaz Dean

THE nine Pacific beauties vying for the 2017 Miss Pacific Islands crown will begin their campaign at Prince Charles Park in Nadi tomorrow night.

The queens arrived into the country last week and have been touring sites in Nadi.

According to pageant organisers, this week the women will visit tourism sites and resorts around Nadi.

Events they will be judged on include a pre-pageant interview, opening performance and introduction, sarong, traditionally-inspired attire, stage preview and talent. These will take place from December 6-9 at Prince Charles Park.

Each contestant has a topic of advocacy which includes gender equality, education, tourism, politics, culture, climate change action to sustain our islands, and technology.