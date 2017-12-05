Fiji Time: 1:40 PM on Tuesday 5 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Pacific beauties

Repeka Nasiko
Tuesday, December 05, 2017

THE nine Pacific beauties vying for the 2017 Miss Pacific Islands crown will begin their campaign at Prince Charles Park in Nadi tomorrow night.

The queens arrived into the country last week and have been touring sites in Nadi.

According to pageant organisers, this week the women will visit tourism sites and resorts around Nadi.

Events they will be judged on include a pre-pageant interview, opening performance and introduction, sarong, traditionally-inspired attire, stage preview and talent. These will take place from December 6-9 at Prince Charles Park.

Each contestant has a topic of advocacy which includes gender equality, education, tourism, politics, culture, climate change action to sustain our islands, and technology.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61860.5996
JPY 55.427352.4273
GBP 0.36010.3521
EUR 0.41060.3986
NZD 0.71680.6838
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48870.4717

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Lautoka hospital departments closed till further notice
  2. Early morning blaze at Lautoka hospital
  3. Silent killer
  4. NFP: Teaching jobs in jeopardy
  5. SODELPA 'multiracial, here for everyone'
  6. External exam dates
  7. Campaign comes to an end
  8. Prophet's teachings
  9. Nadi stabbing incident suspect in custody
  10. 142 accused rapists seek legal assistance

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  3. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  4. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  5. Evia follows footstep of brother Jarryd Sunday (03 Dec)
  6. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  7. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life Sunday (03 Dec)
  8. Fiji Bati reunites Raiwalui family Monday (04 Dec)
  9. Body find identified Sunday (03 Dec)
  10. Goundar Shipping's newest addition arrives Wednesday (29 Nov)