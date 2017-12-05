External exam dates

/ Front page / News

SOME parents in the North are calling for the review of the school external examination dates.

Many were of the view that external exams should be scheduled closer to the end of the school year.

The concerns were prompted by the incidence of truancy soon after external exams were completed.

Concerned working parents said students who completed their exams and non exam students were asked to stay away from school well before the school year ended.

They said when left idle, students were prone to peer pressure and mischief.

Labasa market vendor Asinate Cawaru said as soon as exams were over, students could be seen loitering and smoking in the market area. She claimed she also witnessed some students consuming alcohol in public places.

Ms Cawaru said the exams were held too early and with the academic year ending, students did not feel obliged to go to school.

"I have Year 12 and 13 students and I am having a hard time keeping them at home because they get bored in a place like Labasa, where there is not many activities to keep our young ones busy and occupied, this is quite a challenge," she said.

Another parent of Delailabasa, Arun Prasad, said children, especially those who had completed their external examinations, usually engaged in activities not suitable for their age.

"The only thing that the ministry could have done was leave the examination dates as they were before, because now with children finishing their external exams early, they have much time in their hands to be idle and be involved in mischief," he said.

"I know it is the duty of each parents to monitor their children but what of working parents and those of us who have to make a living."

Questions sent to the Ministry of Education's permanent secretary, Iowane Tiko, on Monday last week remained unanswered.

Similar queries emailed to acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum last weekend remained unanswered.