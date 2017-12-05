A day at the beach

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Viliame Matatolu and family of Namara in Labasa at the Korovatu Beach in Labasa yesterday. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

Families from around Labasa opted to spend the Prophet Mohammed's Birthday public holiday at Korovatu Beach.

Karalaini Holmes said she travelled from Seaqaqa with her family and a few friends to swim and spend the day at the beach.

Sonil Kumar said his extended family had planned the day earlier and came to the beach with their elders to play rugby on the sand and interact with other beachgoers.

Korovatu Beach was a hive of activity, with some families sharing meals and participating in beach games.

Viliame Matatolu and his family, who travelled from Namara in Labasa, said it was a good time for reconnecting.

Among families at the beach were members of the Evangel AOG Church, who held a break-up party.

Viliame:

"We are here with few other relatives and family members," he said.

Church member Isimeli Tuiteci said the day was spent celebrating their achievements this year.

"We don't usually come out like this, but since it's a holiday, we just thought that this could be the right time to take all of our family members out to the beach. A good break for all of us since we are always busy with work."