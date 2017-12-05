Fiji Time: 1:41 PM on Tuesday 5 December

Prophet's teachings

Luisa Qiolevu
Tuesday, December 05, 2017

ISLAMIC priest and barrister at the High Court of England and Wales, Shaykh Zain Ul Aqtab Siddiqi, reminded the people of Labasa to take care of their country.

He made the call while preaching during Prophet Mohammed's birthday celebration at the Vanua Levu Muslim League mosque in Labasa yesterday.

"Prophet Mohammed is not a prophet for Muslims only, but for the entire human race," Mr Siddiq said.

He said Prophet Mohammed delivered a universal message.

"Prophet Mohammed said everyone was born equal and his message applied to Muslims and non-Muslims, accommodating diversity in absolute sense," he said.

"He showed love to the environment, animals and humans from different backgrounds and I urge everyone to practise Prophet Mohammad's teaching and this is love all and hate none."

Mr Siddiq reminded those at the celebration about Prophet Mohammed's main objective of living.

"He strongly emphasised working together in peace, harmony and tranquillity and he alienated racism, sexism and ultra nationalist beyond fashionism," he said.

Meanwhile, Bashir Khan, the president of Sunni Muslims South Pacific, thanked Government for allowing Muslims around the country to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Mohammed.

"We thank the Government of Fiji for allowing us a public holiday to celebrate the birthday of our prophet."








