Fiji Time: 1:41 PM on Tuesday 5 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

SODELPA 'multiracial, here for everyone'

Luisa Qiolevu
Tuesday, December 05, 2017

SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka is now a multiracial leader, says Opposition member of Parliament Mosese Bulitavu.

Mr Bulitavu told this newspaper the party would be fielding election candidates from different ethnic communities living in Fiji.

"This is a buildup to the corporate structure of the party," he said.

Mr Bulitavu said some people perceived SODELPA as a party established to serve only one community.

"We want to send a message of peace for all and to let the public know that we are here for everyone," he said.

"Our visit to the North has been a constructive one as we were able to meet up with our entire SODELPA multiracial branch in Kasavu and Dreketi and have a combined meeting."

Mr Bulitavu said a group touring the Northern Division also visited SODELPA communities that had multiracial committees.

"There were a lot of issues that came up from our members and one of their pleas is to get a good leader, one that listens to them before making any changes, and they wanted a peacemaker."

Mr Bulitavu said the communities also raised issues related to infrastructure developments and sugarcane farming.

"Our members have acknowledged our party leader for his past leadership, where he distributed the highest cane bonus payout during his time," he said.

"Most of our members have informed us that the return of our leader would in a way resolve issues from the sugarcane industry and they believed that he will guarantee them security in terms of secured land tenancy and lease."

"They have also raised issues with water, roads, solar system and other development issues, which I would follow up, as some of their issues will be tabled in Parliament."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61860.5996
JPY 55.427352.4273
GBP 0.36010.3521
EUR 0.41060.3986
NZD 0.71680.6838
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48870.4717

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Lautoka hospital departments closed till further notice
  2. Early morning blaze at Lautoka hospital
  3. Silent killer
  4. NFP: Teaching jobs in jeopardy
  5. SODELPA 'multiracial, here for everyone'
  6. External exam dates
  7. Campaign comes to an end
  8. Prophet's teachings
  9. Nadi stabbing incident suspect in custody
  10. 142 accused rapists seek legal assistance

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  3. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  4. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  5. Evia follows footstep of brother Jarryd Sunday (03 Dec)
  6. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  7. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life Sunday (03 Dec)
  8. Fiji Bati reunites Raiwalui family Monday (04 Dec)
  9. Body find identified Sunday (03 Dec)
  10. Goundar Shipping's newest addition arrives Wednesday (29 Nov)