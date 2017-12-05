SODELPA 'multiracial, here for everyone'

/ Front page / News

SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka is now a multiracial leader, says Opposition member of Parliament Mosese Bulitavu.

Mr Bulitavu told this newspaper the party would be fielding election candidates from different ethnic communities living in Fiji.

"This is a buildup to the corporate structure of the party," he said.

Mr Bulitavu said some people perceived SODELPA as a party established to serve only one community.

"We want to send a message of peace for all and to let the public know that we are here for everyone," he said.

"Our visit to the North has been a constructive one as we were able to meet up with our entire SODELPA multiracial branch in Kasavu and Dreketi and have a combined meeting."

Mr Bulitavu said a group touring the Northern Division also visited SODELPA communities that had multiracial committees.

"There were a lot of issues that came up from our members and one of their pleas is to get a good leader, one that listens to them before making any changes, and they wanted a peacemaker."

Mr Bulitavu said the communities also raised issues related to infrastructure developments and sugarcane farming.

"Our members have acknowledged our party leader for his past leadership, where he distributed the highest cane bonus payout during his time," he said.

"Most of our members have informed us that the return of our leader would in a way resolve issues from the sugarcane industry and they believed that he will guarantee them security in terms of secured land tenancy and lease."

"They have also raised issues with water, roads, solar system and other development issues, which I would follow up, as some of their issues will be tabled in Parliament."