10,000 mangrove seedlings planted

Avneel Chand
Tuesday, December 05, 2017

PROJECTS Abroad Fiji in collaboration with Uprising Beach Resort planted 10,000 mangrove seedlings opposite Serua Island yesterday.

Village headman Temesia Tuicaumia lauded the restoration efforts and said the mangroves would help nourish the area's ecosystem and protect its shoreline.

"The planting of mangroves today (Monday) will benefit the people of Serua and its future generation, especially in rehabilitating the depleting marine ecosystem caused by climate change," he said.

The deputy project manager for Projects Abroad Shark Conservation Fiji, Irene Qasevakatini, said they had been working together with coastal communities in mangrove planting.

The NGO's last mission was on Malake Island off the coast of Ra where 6800 mangrove seedlings were planted.

The conservation intern for Projects Abroad Fiji, Kelly Raikivi, said mangroves had many benefits.

"Mangroves take in more carbon dioxide than most rainforests and also terrestrial trees and they store most of the carbon dioxide in the sea floor," she said.








