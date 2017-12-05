Fiji Time: 1:41 PM on Tuesday 5 December

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Editor
Tuesday, December 05, 2017

Beachcomber heard about this from our regular contributor from the West.

A young man goes to a supermarket that sells white goods with the intention to buy a boom box, he starts.

He was asked to produce identification, water or electricity bill to determine place of residence and then he was asked for three referees to be sureties.

The young chap — all 19 years of him provided all this.

Then he was asked about the referees and the first was his uncle.

Salesperson - "Where does your uncle work?"

Young man - "At the (company name)"

Salesperson - "What does he do."

The young man thinks and in his mind he asks himself, "Man o momo e job cava?" (What does uncle do)

Then he remembers that he used to bring the company vehicle home and would say they had erected electric poles in certain places.

He tells himself, "Oh o momo e dou tei duru ni livaliva."

He turns to the salesperson and says, "My momo plants poles."

Well they call momo and got the right answer and he got to buy his boom box.








