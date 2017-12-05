Fiji Time: 1:40 PM on Tuesday 5 December

NFP: Teaching jobs in jeopardy

Mere Naleba
Tuesday, December 05, 2017

THE National Federation Party claims a circular has been issued by the Education Ministry permanent secretary advising all office or post holders in the ministry that their positions will be re-advertised.

In a statement issued last Friday, NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad claimed the job security of teachers, who were forced to enter into contracts, are now in jeopardy.

He said substantive position holders were relegated to a lower position and then re-appointed on acting basis on their substantive posts or positions despite having served as principals, head teachers and heads of department for many years.

"They are now facing uncertain future because of the draconian civil service reforms," Prof Biman said.

He claimed the circular was issued on November 17.

Mr Prasad said when the NFP exposed the issue in August, the Attorney-General and Minister for Civil Service, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, downplayed the issue by saying all contracts would be automatically renewed.

Speaking at a job evaluation consultation at Jai Narayan College on August 22 this year, the A-G was quoted as saying: "When your contract will expire after five years, your position will not be advertised, your contract will be renewed."

"Unless, of course you apply for a new position. You won't lose your job, it's automatic renewal." (FT August 23)."

Questions sent to Mr Sayed-Khaiyum last Sunday and again yesterday on the claims by Prof Prasad remained unanswered when this edition went to press.








