Campaign comes to an end

Avneel Chand
Tuesday, December 05, 2017

THE Ministry of Lands, Mineral Resources, Industry, Trade and Tourism ended its Movember campaign with $10,430 raised through a number of organised activities.

Permanent secretary Malakai Finau said there was improvement this year in terms of collections and getting people tested.

"We have made a big leap this year, we made pledges this year, better organised and a lot of men joined in the growing of beards," he said.

Minister Faiyaz Koya also lauded his staff's efforts, saying he was pleased with the initiative and highlighted the importance of the issue.

"I encourage all men to get tested, don't wait until it is too late," he said.

At the beginning of the month, Mr Koya announced he would shave his moustache if the ministry raised at least $5000.

True to his word, the minister got a shave alongside Mr Finau.

Meanwhile, the Bank South Pacific has given $20,000 to the Suva Golden Oldies Rugby Club in support of the cause.

Managing director Malakai Naiyaga said last year the bank raised and gave about $15,000.

"In November several activities were organised by our staff and for our staff, men growing their moustache, in total we had more than 40 participating, double the number from last year. We organised tests — last year 29 staff put their hands up, so far this year we tested 36 men."








