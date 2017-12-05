Silent killer

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Women pray during the Prophet Mohammed Birthday celebration in Lautoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

A THREE-YEAR-OLD was admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva diagnosed with diabetes.

This was revealed by Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar in Lautoka yesterday while highlighting the worrying trend of young NCD patients in the country.

"We have our youngest patient suffering from NCD at the age of 11, but a week ago we admitted a patient who was three years old suffering from diabetes," she said.

"That is very sad. This is a social issue that is affecting my ministry and other government ministries, the surprising levels of NCDs.

"I wanted to bring again to your attention that 80 per cent of people who die in Fiji die because of lifestyle diseases.

"Every eight hours you have a person whose limb is cut off because of diabetes.

"At one time we used to think only the elders would suffer from high blood pressure and only the elderly will get a stroke or suffer from diabetes.

"Now it has changed, and that is something that we would like you to be very serious about."

She said living a healthier lifestyle should be encouraged in all communities.

"This is an issue that can be changed with social reforms.

"What we need to do is to be mindful of how we eat and be mindful with the amount of food we eat.

"We really need to work together and again let today's celebrations create a platform for a better Fiji and inspire people to improve themselves, not only spiritually but also physically and mentally."

Mrs Akbar made the statements while speaking as chief guest at the Prophet Muhammad's birthday celebrations at Churchill Park, Lautoka, yesterday. She was joined by private and public sector dignitaries including Minister for Local Government, Transport, Infrastructure and Environment Parveen Kumar.

