Lautoka hospital departments closed till further notice

+ Enlarge this image Members of the public are being advised to utilise the services of their nearest health centre until they are able to normalise services at the hospital. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 8:45AM A FEW departments at the Lautoka Hospital will be temporarily closed till further notice due to today's early morning fire.

Medical authorities are being advised that due to the Lautoka hospital fire the special out patients clinics, X-ray services and general outpatient clinics will be closed till further notice.

The police is advising members of the public to utilise the services of their nearest health centre until they are able to normalise services at the hospital.

Visitation to patients will also be limited to essential needs and will be strictly monitored for now.