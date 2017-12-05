Fiji Time: 1:41 PM on Tuesday 5 December

Early morning blaze at Lautoka hospital

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, December 05, 2017

Update: 8:29AM A FIRE broke out at the Lauotka Hospital operation theater and x-ray room early this morning.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the Lautoka Police received a report of the fire at 1:30am after which a joint effort by National Fire Authority (NFA), Police and the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) started the evacuation process whereby patients were taken to safety as the NFA tried to contain the fire.

"As of early this morning the fire was contained with the rescue teams setting up things and all patients taken back safely to their wards," Ms Naisoro said.

"We will await the findings of the NFA report," she said.








