Former Fiji citizens stage charity concerts

TALEBUA KATE
Monday, December 04, 2017

Update: 8:00PM FORMER Fiji citizens residing overseas are performing in a charity musical show around Viti Levu.

Known as the Hamare Watan ki Yaad, the group of 17 singers and musicians from Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji performed at the Rishikul Sanatan College in Nasinu last night to more than 200 people.

Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum who officiated at the event said the wonderful thing was that former Fijians were coming to the country of their birth and sharing the talent and expertise they had developed.

"They also bring in other people with them to provide entertainment to us," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

The group has already performed in Rakiraki and Lautoka and will be performing in Tavua and Ba in the coming days.

Money collected through the charity show last night will be donated to Rishikul Maha Sabha, Rishikul Primary, Rishikul Nadera Primary School and Rishikul Sanatan College.








