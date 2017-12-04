Fiji Time: 10:19 PM on Monday 4 December

North followers mark prophet's birthday

LUISA QIOLEVU
Monday, December 04, 2017

Update: 7:17PM MORE than 200 people attended the Prophet Muhammad's birthday celebrations at the Vunimoli Sunni mosque in Labasa today.

The event was celebrated by those of the Islamic faith across various parts of the world.

Member of the Vunimoli Sunni mosque, Mohammed Faizal, said they had invited family and friends from all over Vanua Levu to attend the celebration.

"This is an important event and we made sure that everyone we know attends the celebration," he said.

"We serve one God and he lives in all of us and it is important to enjoy this celebration together."








