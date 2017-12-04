Fiji Time: 10:19 PM on Monday 4 December

Police charge alleged hit-and-run driver

AVNEEL CHAND
Monday, December 04, 2017

Update: 6:48PM THE driver of the vehicle who allegedly hit a 12-year-old girl and fled the scene last Friday has been charged.

Fiji Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed this afternoon that the 22-year-old had been charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning harm and a charge of failure to stop following an accident.

Police had said Friday that the suspect was believed to have been driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was later arrested at Richards Rd, Domain, the same day and had been in custody at the Totogo Police Station.

Police had also said that the victim was in a stable condition at the Tamavua Health Centre.








