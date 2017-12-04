Britain keen on Fijian green bonds

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:44PM FIJI'S leadership of COP23 was commended by the British government at a meeting between Prime Minister and COP23 President Voreqe Bainimarama and the United Kingdom Minister of State for Climate Change and Industry Claire Perry.

A Government statement issued last night stated that during the meeting, Ms Perry said the British government also looked forward to welcoming the Fijian Green Bonds onto the UK stock market.

The Fijian Green Bonds is the first sovereign green bonds to be offered by a developing country anywhere in the world, and among an elite club globally, joined only by Poland and France.

Mr Bainimarama also commended the British and the Canadian governments on the launch of the 'Powering Past Coal Alliance', an alliance of governments and businesses launched during COP23 that aims to rapidly phase out traditional coal power.

Fiji joined the alliance during the COP23 negotiations.

The statement quotes Ms Perry congratulating Fiji on becoming the first Small Island Developing State to take on a COP presidency.