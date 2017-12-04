Fiji Time: 10:19 PM on Monday 4 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Britain keen on Fijian green bonds

TIMOCI VULA
Monday, December 04, 2017

Update: 6:44PM FIJI'S leadership of COP23 was commended by the British government at a meeting between Prime Minister and COP23 President Voreqe Bainimarama and the United Kingdom Minister of State for Climate Change and Industry Claire Perry.

A Government statement issued last night stated that during the meeting, Ms Perry said the British government also looked forward to welcoming the Fijian Green Bonds onto the UK stock market. 

The Fijian Green Bonds is the first sovereign green bonds to be offered by a developing country anywhere in the world, and among an elite club globally, joined only by Poland and France. 

Mr Bainimarama also commended the British and the Canadian governments on the launch of the 'Powering Past Coal Alliance', an alliance of governments and businesses launched during COP23 that aims to rapidly phase out traditional coal power. 

Fiji joined the alliance during the COP23 negotiations.

The statement quotes Ms Perry congratulating Fiji on becoming the first Small Island Developing State to take on a COP presidency. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62730.6083
JPY 55.318152.3181
GBP 0.35830.3503
EUR 0.40870.3967
NZD 0.71730.6843
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48790.4709

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Masima eyes Fiji
  2. Fiji Bati reunites Raiwalui family
  3. Serevi's call
  4. Public health concern
  5. What is rape
  6. Siga kei Tailevu event raises $200k
  7. Bati At Heart
  8. Prophet's birthday 'a time for reflection'
  9. $650,000 drug haul
  10. State support for Fijians with albinism

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  3. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  4. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  5. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  6. Evia follows footstep of brother Jarryd Sunday (03 Dec)
  7. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life Sunday (03 Dec)
  8. Goundar Shipping's newest addition arrives Wednesday (29 Nov)
  9. Body find identified Sunday (03 Dec)
  10. Hayne on target list Wednesday (29 Nov)