Teenage driver charged for fatal crash

Update: 6:27PM HAURAKI, Auckland: A 19-YEAR-old German teenager who was involved in a crash between a car and a truck at the intersection of State Highway 25 and Hauraki Road last month has died.

Melanie Dangel was a passenger in the car when it was involved in that fatal accident on November 24.

New Zealand Police said they were now supporting her family members who had flown to New Zealand.

A 19-year-old man who was driving the car has been charged with careless driving causing death.

He is due to appear in the Thames District Court on Thursday, December 6.