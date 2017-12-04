Fiji Time: 10:19 PM on Monday 4 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Teenage driver charged for fatal crash

TIMOCI VULA
Monday, December 04, 2017

Update: 6:27PM HAURAKI, Auckland: A 19-YEAR-old German teenager who was involved in a crash between a car and a truck at the intersection of State Highway 25 and Hauraki Road last month has died.

Melanie Dangel was a passenger in the car when it was involved in that fatal accident on November 24.

New Zealand Police said they were now supporting her family members who had flown to New Zealand. 

A 19-year-old man who was driving the car has been charged with careless driving causing death.

He is due to appear in the Thames District Court on Thursday, December 6.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62730.6083
JPY 55.318152.3181
GBP 0.35830.3503
EUR 0.40870.3967
NZD 0.71730.6843
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48790.4709

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Masima eyes Fiji
  2. Fiji Bati reunites Raiwalui family
  3. Serevi's call
  4. Public health concern
  5. What is rape
  6. Siga kei Tailevu event raises $200k
  7. Bati At Heart
  8. Prophet's birthday 'a time for reflection'
  9. $650,000 drug haul
  10. State support for Fijians with albinism

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  3. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  4. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  5. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  6. Evia follows footstep of brother Jarryd Sunday (03 Dec)
  7. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life Sunday (03 Dec)
  8. Goundar Shipping's newest addition arrives Wednesday (29 Nov)
  9. Body find identified Sunday (03 Dec)
  10. Hayne on target list Wednesday (29 Nov)