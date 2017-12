/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Action from the Cup quarter-final match between Tabadamu and Congo Waimanu of the Standard Concrete Bau MYF 7s at Ratu Cakobau Park this afternoon. Picture: PAULINI RATULAILAI

Update: 6:21PM TABADAMU was crowned the winner of the first-ever Standard Concrete Bau MYF 7s after defeating Nakaiolo Brothers 12-7 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori this afternoon.

Coach Ulaiasi Bolailai said they had one goal in mind and that was to win the tournament.

They were also winners of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s earlier this year.

More reports in tomorrow's edition of The Fiji Times.