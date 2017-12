/ Front page / News

Update: 4:42PM NAKAIOLO Brothers defeated Bau 3 in a sudden death 14-7 in the cup semi-final of the Standard Concrete Bau MYF 7s at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori this afternoon.

The two teams were locked 7-all but they proved why they deserved to be in the finals after scoring the winning converted try.

The team from Kadavu will meet Tabadamu who defeated Nakelo 1 in the other semi-final 28 -12.

The winner will walk away with $5000 cash.