Akbar acknowledges Fiji's cultural diversity

REPEKA NASIKO
Monday, December 04, 2017

Update: 4:36PM FIJI'S cultural diversity has allowed for many people to celebrate their different faiths in harmony.

This was the message by Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar to hundreds of people celebrating Prophet Muhammad's birthday in Lautoka today.

"We have been told that Fiji is a multi-cultural society with a Constitution that celebrates religious freedom, which all religions and people are treated equally," she said.

"That brings about unity and shows the cultural diversity that we share as Fijians and we all know that we've lived in peaceful harmony for centuries.

"In today's Fiji, we seek to embrace the longstanding principle of unity and democracy and that is something that we will continue to celebrate for years to come."








