+ Enlarge this image Volunteers Kally Raikivi (left), Kate Hepburn and Verena Vollmer of Projects Abroad planting Mangroves opposite the Serua Village foreshore today. Picture: RAMA

Update: 4:08PM PROJECTS Abroad Fiji partnered with Uprising Beach Resort to plant 10,000 mangroves opposite Serua Island today.

Deputy project manager for Projects Abroad Shark Conservation Fiji Irene Qasevakaini said they had been partnering with coastal communities to plant mangroves.

The village headman for Serua Island, Temesia Tuicaumia, showed his support by participating in the activity with his son.

He said this would help the future generation in a lot of respects.