Bau MYF 7s: Bau, Nakelo secure semi-final spot

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, December 04, 2017

Update: 2:51PM BAU 3 and Nakelo 1 have advanced into the semi-finals of the Bau Methodist Youth Fellowship 7s currently being played at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Bau beat Police 24-7 in the quarter-finals while Aba Gold lost to Nakelo 26-12. 

In the other two quarter-finals Nakaiolo Brothers booked their semi-final spot with a win over Congo Waimanu 14-12 while Tabadamu will take on Nakelo after beating Congo Waimanu 2 19-0.

Meanwhile, because of the unfavourable weather last Saturday, seven aside tournament was postponed to today.  








