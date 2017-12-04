Bau MYF 7s: Bau, Nakelo secure semi-final spot

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:51PM BAU 3 and Nakelo 1 have advanced into the semi-finals of the Bau Methodist Youth Fellowship 7s currently being played at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Bau beat Police 24-7 in the quarter-finals while Aba Gold lost to Nakelo 26-12.

In the other two quarter-finals Nakaiolo Brothers booked their semi-final spot with a win over Congo Waimanu 14-12 while Tabadamu will take on Nakelo after beating Congo Waimanu 2 19-0.

Meanwhile, because of the unfavourable weather last Saturday, seven aside tournament was postponed to today.