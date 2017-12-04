Fiji Time: 10:19 PM on Monday 4 December

Siga kei Tailevu event raises $200k

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, December 04, 2017

Update: 1:52PM A TOTAL of $200,000 was raised during the 'Siga kei Tailevu' fundraiser during the weekend.

The celebration was opened last Friday by Papua New Guinea's Minister for Finance and Rural Development James Marape with a $50,000 donation to open the Tailevu Day at Syria Park, Nausori.

Men and women of the province who are registered in the Vola Ni Kawa Bula (VKB) from the age of 18 to 55 were required to give $50 each.

Competitions on handicrafts, traditional meke, costumes, hairstyles, food and oratory contests were part of the two-day event.








