Fiji Met: Rainfall favoured in most parts

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, December 04, 2017

Update: 1:39PM AVERAGE or above average rainfall is favoured at most parts of Fiji through November 2017 to January 2018 period.

This was noted in the rainfall and temperature outlook of the El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) bulletin of the Fiji Meteorological Services in Nadi for the month of November.

The outlook noted that recently-surveyed global climate models favoured the above average rainfall in the Fiji region over the same period.

Considering the onset of the wet season and the likely chances of La Nina developing by the end of this year, rainfall activity within the Fiji region was likely to increase and the current wet season to be wetter than usual.

The maximum and minimum air temperatures are likely to fluctuate around normal during both the November 2017 to January 2018 and the February to March 2018 periods, it stated.

However, hot and humid conditions are likely on occasions in the coming months.

The sea surface temperatures within the Fiji region are favoured to be normal to above normal during the November 2017 to January 2018 period, the bulletin noted.








