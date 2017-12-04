One dead in State Highway 2 crash

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:30PM WHAKAMARAMA, NZ: ONE person died instantly at the scene and two others hospitalised after a head-on collision on State Highway 2 near Whakamarama, west of Tauranga, yesterday.

Police and emergency services had attended the crash site after receiving a report of the two-car crash a little before 3pm.

In its updated report issued today, Tauranga Police said they were continuing their investigations as one person remained in Tauranga hospital.

The other person had been treated for minor injuries and discharged.

The Serious Crash Unit continues their investigation into the crash.

As part of that, Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the crash or vehicles involved in the crash prior to it happening.

Police said the vehicles involved included a white Toyota and a dark-coloured Mazda ute.

Information can be passed to Tauranga Police on (07) 577 4300.