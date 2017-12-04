Fiji Time: 10:19 PM on Monday 4 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

CIP Police call for calm and safe celebrations

TIMOCI VULA
Monday, December 04, 2017

Update: 1:12PM HONIARA, Solomon Is: POLICE in Solomon Island's Central Islands Province (CIP) has appealed to communities in the province to stay calm and have a safe celebration during the upcoming Christmas and New Year festivities.

"As we head towards the Christmas festivities, let us take this moment to look at what is the real meaning of Christmas. Christmas is the time of celebration and a time for reconciliation and a time of thanksgiving to God for another successful year," says Supervising Provincial Police Commander, CIP, Inspector Hugo Maelasi said in his message to communities in the province.

"As we continue with our celebrations this Christmas, I want to appeal to all the good people of communities in the CIP to stay calm and have a safe celebration. To the members of our Ward Crime Prevention Committees throughout the CIP, I salute you for a job well done for this year with the support of our chiefs and village elders," Inspector Maelasi said.

He added that prevention of crime was not only to prevent crime but also to promote community safety and contribute to sustainable development of communities.

"Crime prevention is all about community engagement in all works of life engaging youths so that they will not be involved in any anti-social activity that threatens the community, law and order and respect for our elderly people," Inspector Maelasi said.

He appealed to the people in the CIP to take the necessary safety measures as they travel by boat to Honiara to do their Christmas shopping.

"To the boat operators, you are responsible for the safety of your passengers through the provision of safety equipment and that you do not overload your load.  Do not take alcohol while operating your boat."

Police in CIP will mount an operation to patrol the local communities to monitor boats traveling from Honiara to the local villages.

Police have also warned that and anyone found consuming alcohol while operating a boat would be dealt with accordingly.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62730.6083
JPY 55.318152.3181
GBP 0.35830.3503
EUR 0.40870.3967
NZD 0.71730.6843
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48790.4709

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Masima eyes Fiji
  2. Fiji Bati reunites Raiwalui family
  3. Serevi's call
  4. Public health concern
  5. What is rape
  6. Siga kei Tailevu event raises $200k
  7. Bati At Heart
  8. Prophet's birthday 'a time for reflection'
  9. $650,000 drug haul
  10. State support for Fijians with albinism

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  3. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  4. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  5. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  6. Evia follows footstep of brother Jarryd Sunday (03 Dec)
  7. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life Sunday (03 Dec)
  8. Goundar Shipping's newest addition arrives Wednesday (29 Nov)
  9. Body find identified Sunday (03 Dec)
  10. Hayne on target list Wednesday (29 Nov)