CIP Police call for calm and safe celebrations

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Inspector Hugo Maelasi at work. Picture: SUPPLIED/RSIPF

Update: 1:12PM HONIARA, Solomon Is: POLICE in Solomon Island's Central Islands Province (CIP) has appealed to communities in the province to stay calm and have a safe celebration during the upcoming Christmas and New Year festivities.

"As we head towards the Christmas festivities, let us take this moment to look at what is the real meaning of Christmas. Christmas is the time of celebration and a time for reconciliation and a time of thanksgiving to God for another successful year," says Supervising Provincial Police Commander, CIP, Inspector Hugo Maelasi said in his message to communities in the province.

"As we continue with our celebrations this Christmas, I want to appeal to all the good people of communities in the CIP to stay calm and have a safe celebration. To the members of our Ward Crime Prevention Committees throughout the CIP, I salute you for a job well done for this year with the support of our chiefs and village elders," Inspector Maelasi said.

He added that prevention of crime was not only to prevent crime but also to promote community safety and contribute to sustainable development of communities.

"Crime prevention is all about community engagement in all works of life engaging youths so that they will not be involved in any anti-social activity that threatens the community, law and order and respect for our elderly people," Inspector Maelasi said.

He appealed to the people in the CIP to take the necessary safety measures as they travel by boat to Honiara to do their Christmas shopping.

"To the boat operators, you are responsible for the safety of your passengers through the provision of safety equipment and that you do not overload your load. Do not take alcohol while operating your boat."

Police in CIP will mount an operation to patrol the local communities to monitor boats traveling from Honiara to the local villages.

Police have also warned that and anyone found consuming alcohol while operating a boat would be dealt with accordingly.