2022 Commonwealth Games host city bid continue

Update: 1:00PM THE Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) have received updates from four countries expressing interest to host the games.

A statement from CGF issued today stated that those updates were received over the last two months since the CGF executive board's decision to extend the deadline for the 2022 Commonwealth Games selection process.

In the same statement, the CGF thanked all four countries for the interest shown in hosting the Commonwealth Games.

In terms of next steps, the CGF executive board will receive an update from the CGF Evaluation Panel and the CGF Review Team at its meeting on December 6.

An update regarding the selection of a host city for the 2022 Commonwealth Games will be provided following the board meeting.