Week-long campaign builds up to Human Rights Day

Update: 12:38PM THE United Nations Development Program in partnership with the European Union is holding advocacy activities to raise awareness about human rights and access to justice in five locations across the country.

The week-long campaign began on Saturday and will be held as a lead up to Human Rights Day that falls on December 10.

The Fiji Access to Justice Project supports access to justice for the impoverished and the vulnerable.

It will be facilitated by the Human Rights Anti-Discrimination Commission, community advocates from NGOs, the Fiji Access to Justice Project and other stakeholders.

Events were scheduled for Labasa, Levuka, Savusavu, Suva and Lautoka.