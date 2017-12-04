Fiji Time: 12:14 PM on Monday 4 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Qaqa urges teaching of right values

Kalesi Mele
Monday, December 04, 2017

FOR Hally Qaqa, coming from a big family has helped shape the person she has become.

Representing Fiji at the Miss Pacific Islands 2017, the 23-year-old is advocating for the inculcation of stronger family morals and values.

She said her parents and 10 siblings had been a huge source of support in her journey towards the pageant.

She believes a lot of social issues can be prevented or minimised if the right values are taught at home.

She also said there was a need for more people to understand that climate change affected everyone and it was therefore important to instil in children, the values that would help them appreciate and protect the environment they lived in.

"Teach children simple attributes about protecting the environment and tell them that they will be accountable for their actions," she said.

"We are all accountable for how we treat the environment and this is something we cannot avoid.

"It is platforms like this pageant that helps us advocate for these issues."

As the queen from the host country, Ms Qaqa said she hoped to educate people on the importance of families and how the unit helped shape a child's future.

"We are all part of a family and we all have that community feel.

"I feel most of the social issues that are happening around us can be minimised if parents take their time to seriously teach their children simple values that need to be taught. You'd be surprised it could help minimise things like child abuse and rape."

She hopes the experiences she gains from being part of the pageant will help her become a better person.

"It's just an empowering feeling that we are from different countries but we are all here for the same purpose. Other than the crown we are here to advocate on social issues as well as climate change to raise awareness."

The pageant will run from December 6 to 9 at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62730.6083
JPY 55.318152.3181
GBP 0.35830.3503
EUR 0.40870.3967
NZD 0.71730.6843
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48790.4709

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Masima eyes Fiji
  2. Public health concern
  3. What is rape
  4. State support for Fijians with albinism
  5. $650,000 drug haul
  6. Prophet's birthday 'a time for reflection'
  7. Search for third passenger continues
  8. 'Positive disability changes'
  9. Tailevu Day celebrations
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  3. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  4. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  5. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  6. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life Sunday (03 Dec)
  7. Evia follows footstep of brother Jarryd Sunday (03 Dec)
  8. Goundar Shipping's newest addition arrives Wednesday (29 Nov)
  9. Hayne on target list Wednesday (29 Nov)
  10. Body find identified Sunday (03 Dec)