Qaqa urges teaching of right values

+ Enlarge this image Hally Qaqa performs during this year's Miss Fiji Pageant. Picture: ATU RASEA

FOR Hally Qaqa, coming from a big family has helped shape the person she has become.

Representing Fiji at the Miss Pacific Islands 2017, the 23-year-old is advocating for the inculcation of stronger family morals and values.

She said her parents and 10 siblings had been a huge source of support in her journey towards the pageant.

She believes a lot of social issues can be prevented or minimised if the right values are taught at home.

She also said there was a need for more people to understand that climate change affected everyone and it was therefore important to instil in children, the values that would help them appreciate and protect the environment they lived in.

"Teach children simple attributes about protecting the environment and tell them that they will be accountable for their actions," she said.

"We are all accountable for how we treat the environment and this is something we cannot avoid.

"It is platforms like this pageant that helps us advocate for these issues."

As the queen from the host country, Ms Qaqa said she hoped to educate people on the importance of families and how the unit helped shape a child's future.

"We are all part of a family and we all have that community feel.

"I feel most of the social issues that are happening around us can be minimised if parents take their time to seriously teach their children simple values that need to be taught. You'd be surprised it could help minimise things like child abuse and rape."

She hopes the experiences she gains from being part of the pageant will help her become a better person.

"It's just an empowering feeling that we are from different countries but we are all here for the same purpose. Other than the crown we are here to advocate on social issues as well as climate change to raise awareness."

The pageant will run from December 6 to 9 at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.